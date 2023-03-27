Energy Alert
Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A high-speed chase led law enforcement through several counties and sent a man to the hospital.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started Sunday evening on Highway 367 near Swifton when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle.

The chase headed north through Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Peach Orchard, and over to Corning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Corning Police Department threw spike strips on the road. The vehicle ran over the strips and went into a ditch.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and took off running. He was captured by law enforcement and taken to St. Bernards in Jonesboro for his injuries.

