WATCH LIVE: News conference with new A-State basketball coach

The first news conference for new Arkansas State men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson.
The first news conference for new Arkansas State men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson.(A-State Athletics)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new leader of the hardwood pack is holding his first news conference in Red Wolf territory.

Last week, Arkansas State University hired Bryan Hodgson to lead the men’s basketball team.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, A-State will hold a public introductory news conference in the auditorium of the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center.

