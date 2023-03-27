WATCH LIVE: News conference with new A-State basketball coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new leader of the hardwood pack is holding his first news conference in Red Wolf territory.

Last week, Arkansas State University hired Bryan Hodgson to lead the men’s basketball team.

New Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson has arrived in Jonesboro @Region8News @AStateMB pic.twitter.com/Tk8fkloZSJ — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) March 27, 2023

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, A-State will hold a public introductory news conference in the auditorium of the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center.

