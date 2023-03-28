Bill introduced to make school transfer process in Arkansas easier

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Since Governor Sander’s LEARNS act was signed into law in early March, lawmakers have been interested in making school transfers easier.

KARK reported a bill introduced by State Senator Alan Clark would ensure students wouldn’t have to take off extracurricular activities if they were to transfer schools.

The bill would remove the requirement for student-athletes to sit out for a year if they transfer schools.

You can find out more about the bill’s impact by visiting KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.