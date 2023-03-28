Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bill introduced to make school transfer process in Arkansas easier

KARK reported a bill introduced by State Senator Alan Clark would ensure students wouldn’t have...
KARK reported a bill introduced by State Senator Alan Clark would ensure students wouldn’t have to take off extracurricular activities if they were to transfer schools.(KALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Since Governor Sander’s LEARNS act was signed into law in early March, lawmakers have been interested in making school transfers easier.

KARK reported a bill introduced by State Senator Alan Clark would ensure students wouldn’t have to take off extracurricular activities if they were to transfer schools.

The bill would remove the requirement for student-athletes to sit out for a year if they transfer schools.

You can find out more about the bill’s impact by visiting KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Shooting Investigation
Multiple people shot in overnight shooting
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

A tragedy unfolded at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, where...
Talking to kids about tragedy
According to an initial incident report, officer Logan Mason responded to a call about a man...
Jonesboro police searching for pistol-whipping suspect
New Arkansas State head basketball coach
Bryan Hodgson introduced as Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach, Red Wolves react to hire
Senate bill to create scholarship for potential Arkansas veterinarians
Senate bill to create scholarship for potential Arkansas veterinarians