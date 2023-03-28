Energy Alert
Delivery service latest victim of catalytic converter theft

A Jonesboro delivery service found itself sidelined Monday after thieves struck.
A Jonesboro delivery service found itself sidelined Monday after thieves struck.(WIBW-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro delivery service found itself sidelined Monday after thieves struck.

Devalyn Duke of Duke’s Hot Shot Deliveries, 4114 Service Rd., reported Monday that someone stole a catalytic converter from his 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.

According to the initial incident report, the theft happened sometime between 8 a.m. Saturday, March 25, and 12 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Duke placed the value of the part at $400.

This is just the latest in a growing number of catalytic converter thefts in Jonesboro. In recent weeks, thieves have hit Abilities Unlimited and a used car lot.

