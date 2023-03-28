Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash
Highways closed due to flooding
With the community’s help, a homeless veteran now has a place to call home.
Community raises money to buy homeless veteran a home

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Highways closed due to flooding
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants lit mattresses in detention center protest; fire killed 39
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say