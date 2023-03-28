Jonesboro police searching for pistol-whipping suspect
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect they said pistol-whipped another person after an argument.
According to an initial incident report, officer Logan Mason responded to a call about a man with a gash to the top of his head on Rogers Street on Saturday, March 25.
The man could not explain how the injury happened.
The report stated a possible suspect by the name of Griford Cheridor, 29, of Jonesboro.
If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.