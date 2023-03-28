Kids gets wish granted after battle with cancer

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A child in Greene County was able to fight one of the toughest battles you could imagine and was met with a big reward.

On Tuesday, March 28, Ayden had his wish granted by Make-a-Wish in Paragould. He had been battling cancer for some time.

Along with a lot of presents, Ayden was gifted a new pair of Jordans, Nerf guns, and a brand-new PlayStation 5.

“Like his time at St. Jude, he knew at the end of his fight that he was going to get something big,” his family remarked.

Ayden said that he felt awesome about the amount of support that he had received during his fight and after.

His family said when they were driving over the stadium, every emotion possible was being expressed. Many members were happy and nervous, but Ayden was filled with excitement.

“Everyone was excited because we knew what was fixing to happen, so we were all excited for him, and he was stoked,” the family said.

His aunt was there supporting him, and she could still remember the night she got the call about her nephew.

“It was a horrible night, me thinking, is he going to be able to beat this? And he did just that,” the aunt said.

Hannah Murphy, a senior at Paragould High School, is a part of the Rotary Club, which helped raise nearly $4,000 selling bed sheets. She was excited to be able to give back to the community.

“There are no words to describe how it feels, I cannot imagine how he feels,” she said.

Ayden is cancer-free now, but the fight is not over just yet. There are still many more appointments and tests for the young man.

“On the journey to stay cancer-free, going to his doctor appointments, getting his tests done, and doing what the doctors want him to do to keep cancer away,” the family said.

