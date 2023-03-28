Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kids gets wish granted after battle with cancer

By Jace Passmore
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A child in Greene County was able to fight one of the toughest battles you could imagine and was met with a big reward.

On Tuesday, March 28, Ayden had his wish granted by Make-a-Wish in Paragould. He had been battling cancer for some time.

Along with a lot of presents, Ayden was gifted a new pair of Jordans, Nerf guns, and a brand-new PlayStation 5.

“Like his time at St. Jude, he knew at the end of his fight that he was going to get something big,” his family remarked.

Ayden said that he felt awesome about the amount of support that he had received during his fight and after.

His family said when they were driving over the stadium, every emotion possible was being expressed. Many members were happy and nervous, but Ayden was filled with excitement.

“Everyone was excited because we knew what was fixing to happen, so we were all excited for him, and he was stoked,” the family said.

His aunt was there supporting him, and she could still remember the night she got the call about her nephew.

“It was a horrible night, me thinking, is he going to be able to beat this? And he did just that,” the aunt said.

Hannah Murphy, a senior at Paragould High School, is a part of the Rotary Club, which helped raise nearly $4,000 selling bed sheets. She was excited to be able to give back to the community.

“There are no words to describe how it feels, I cannot imagine how he feels,” she said.

Ayden is cancer-free now, but the fight is not over just yet. There are still many more appointments and tests for the young man.

“On the journey to stay cancer-free, going to his doctor appointments, getting his tests done, and doing what the doctors want him to do to keep cancer away,” the family said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash
Highways closed due to flooding
A Memphis man has been arrested following a chase that led to him crashing into a local...
Suspect arrested in car-into-apartment crash during chase

Latest News

Safe Night recently discovered it wouldn’t be eligible for federal or state funding to help...
Ministry in need of donations to keep doors open
What is left of the Mall at Turtle Creek after the tornado of 2020 took out the middle part of...
THREE YEARS LATER: Jonesboro still working to repair after devastating tornado
Donate to the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive to help the Salvation Army's relief...
Mississippi Strong: Help the victims of deadly tornado
Girls get to take home an Easter dress in their size with a matching hairbow, and boys receive...
Women providing Easter clothes for NEA schoolchildren