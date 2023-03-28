March 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There were a few light showers earlier this morning across southern parts of Region 8, but we should be dry during the daylight hours. It will be a bit cooler and breezier today. Temperatures may struggle to make it into the 60s later today. We will see NNE wind 10-15MPH as well.

We are back into the 60s by tomorrow and close to 70° by Thursday. We are still watching Friday for the chance for severe weather. It is still a few days out so we will be fine-tuning the forecast over the next few days.

This weekend looks nice with temperatures in the 60s. Looking ahead to next week, an active pattern sets up with the potential for more strong storms.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Nashville Police are searching for a motive in a deadly school shooting. We’ll have a live update.

A difficult conversation waits for many parents across the country. A tragedy unfolded at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, where three children and three adults were killed by a shooter. Where once a parent could easily not say a word, the digital age has changed things.

At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.

Governor Sarah Sanders presented her plan on prison reform Monday in a press conference at the Capitol, saying she hopes it will protect Arkansans and keep certain violent offenders behind bars longer.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

