Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis Grizzlies announce first-round playoff tickets for home games 1 and 2

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that tickets will go on sale for home games one and two in the first round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

An exclusive presale is available on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 10:000 a.m., for all MVP Season Ticket Members followed by a presale for Partial Plan Holders.

Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

There is a four-ticket maximum per game, and buyers must be from the Greater Mid-South and Tennessee.

Fans are encouraged to purchase 2023-24 Season Tickets to ensure their 2023 playoff tickets before they go on sale to the general public by clicking here to purchase or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

To celebrate the occasion, the Memphis Grizzlies will throw a plaza celebration on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a DJ, inflatables, face painters, balloon artists, and picture booths.

MemPops, El Mero, The Genre and Collins Lemonade food trucks will be on-site with food and beverage available for purchase.

Dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies, who are making their third consecutive trip to the NBA Playoffs and 13th postseason appearance in team history, will be revealed at a later date.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash
Highways closed due to flooding
Instead of crayons and coloring books, police said a 4-year-old child had THC gummies in his...
THC gummies found in 4-year-old’s backpack

Latest News

Softball and Baseball beat Paragould
Greene County Tech sweeps Paragould in 5A East baseball and softball
Women's basketball and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Wynter Rogers commits to women's hoops, Baseball beats UCA
Big eighth inning propels Arkansas State baseball past UCA
Gage Wood has 3 K, #6 Arkansas routs Omaha
Blazers win
Valley View baseball sweeps Marion, Valley View and Marion softball split 5A East doubleheader