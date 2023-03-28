Memphis Grizzlies announce first-round playoff tickets for home games 1 and 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that tickets will go on sale for home games one and two in the first round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.

An exclusive presale is available on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 10:000 a.m., for all MVP Season Ticket Members followed by a presale for Partial Plan Holders.

Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

There is a four-ticket maximum per game, and buyers must be from the Greater Mid-South and Tennessee.

Fans are encouraged to purchase 2023-24 Season Tickets to ensure their 2023 playoff tickets before they go on sale to the general public by clicking here to purchase or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

To celebrate the occasion, the Memphis Grizzlies will throw a plaza celebration on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a DJ, inflatables, face painters, balloon artists, and picture booths.

MemPops, El Mero, The Genre and Collins Lemonade food trucks will be on-site with food and beverage available for purchase.

Dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies, who are making their third consecutive trip to the NBA Playoffs and 13th postseason appearance in team history, will be revealed at a later date.

