Memphis Showboats unveil new uniforms

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without further ado, the Memphis Showboats uniforms are here.

The team unveiled their home and away uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season, where they’ll be decked out in blue and yellow.

The Showboats kick off their season on April 15. You can click here to buy tickets now, and click here to see their full schedule.

