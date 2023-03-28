Memphis Showboats unveil new uniforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without further ado, the Memphis Showboats uniforms are here.

The team unveiled their home and away uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season, where they’ll be decked out in blue and yellow.

The Showboats kick off their season on April 15. You can click here to buy tickets now, and click here to see their full schedule.

The best lookin' show around 🔥🚤



Announcing our uniforms for the 2023 season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yvYug9pe4D — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) March 28, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.