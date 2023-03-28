Ministry in need of donations to keep doors open

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Sharp County is asking for the community’s help to keep its doors open.

Back in Oct. 2022, Safe Night Ministries of Highland announced its plans to open a safe house in Sharp County to help victims of domestic violence.

The group also has other resources to help those suffering.

Safe Night recently discovered it would not be eligible for federal or state funding to help cover staff costs, leaving the organization to depend solely on donations.

CEO Karen Bagwell said no donation was too small to help their organization.

“We know God is going to provide for us. He’s the one that started this ministry, but you can’t pay the electric bill, you can’t pay for hotel rooms when people need them, shower services, and all the different programs that we have can’t be paid for without money,” she remarked.

Bagwell said everything counts if you are considering donating to the non-profit.

“Donations are vital to us. It doesn’t matter if it’s a $ 10-a-month sponsorship or a $ 100-a-month sponsorship. All of that helps. There is nothing too little or too big, of course,” she said.

The CEO explained they had no plans to stop their efforts to help victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to donate, you can call Safe Night Ministries at 870-955-5000 or send a message on Facebook.

