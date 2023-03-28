Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ministry in need of donations to keep doors open

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Sharp County is asking for the community’s help to keep its doors open.

Back in Oct. 2022, Safe Night Ministries of Highland announced its plans to open a safe house in Sharp County to help victims of domestic violence.

The group also has other resources to help those suffering.

Safe Night recently discovered it would not be eligible for federal or state funding to help cover staff costs, leaving the organization to depend solely on donations.

CEO Karen Bagwell said no donation was too small to help their organization.

“We know God is going to provide for us. He’s the one that started this ministry, but you can’t pay the electric bill, you can’t pay for hotel rooms when people need them, shower services, and all the different programs that we have can’t be paid for without money,” she remarked.

Bagwell said everything counts if you are considering donating to the non-profit.

“Donations are vital to us. It doesn’t matter if it’s a $ 10-a-month sponsorship or a $ 100-a-month sponsorship. All of that helps. There is nothing too little or too big, of course,” she said.

The CEO explained they had no plans to stop their efforts to help victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to donate, you can call Safe Night Ministries at 870-955-5000 or send a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash
Highways closed due to flooding
A Memphis man has been arrested following a chase that led to him crashing into a local...
Suspect arrested in car-into-apartment crash during chase

Latest News

On Tuesday, March 28, Ayden had his wish granted by Make-a-Wish in Paragould. He had been...
Kids gets wish granted after battle with cancer
What is left of the Mall at Turtle Creek after the tornado of 2020 took out the middle part of...
THREE YEARS LATER: Jonesboro still working to repair after devastating tornado
Donate to the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive to help the Salvation Army's relief...
Mississippi Strong: Help the victims of deadly tornado
Girls get to take home an Easter dress in their size with a matching hairbow, and boys receive...
Women providing Easter clothes for NEA schoolchildren