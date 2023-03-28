Energy Alert
Mississippi Strong: Help the victims of deadly tornado

Donate to the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive to help the Salvation Army's relief efforts. Just text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to help families rebuild.(Gray Television)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 25 people died, and dozens more were injured Friday, March 24, when a powerful tornado tore through the Mississippi Delta.

KAIT is partnering with our Gray TV sister stations and the Salvation Army to help the victims of that deadly storm.

To make a donation, visit gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to help families rebuild and recover.

All donations go directly to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Mississippi.

Drone footage shows tornado damage in Mississippi following Friday night's storms. (CNN)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

