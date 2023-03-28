Mississippi Strong: Help the victims of deadly tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 25 people died, and dozens more were injured Friday, March 24, when a powerful tornado tore through the Mississippi Delta.

KAIT is partnering with our Gray TV sister stations and the Salvation Army to help the victims of that deadly storm.

To make a donation, visit gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to help families rebuild and recover.

All donations go directly to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Mississippi.

Drone footage shows tornado damage in Mississippi following Friday night's storms. (CNN)

