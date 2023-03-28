Mississippi Strong: Help the victims of deadly tornado
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 25 people died, and dozens more were injured Friday, March 24, when a powerful tornado tore through the Mississippi Delta.
KAIT is partnering with our Gray TV sister stations and the Salvation Army to help the victims of that deadly storm.
To make a donation, visit gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to help families rebuild and recover.
All donations go directly to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Mississippi.
