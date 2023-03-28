Poplar Bluff Middle School student qualifies for Masters Golf event

Energy Alert
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Middle School student Anna Bell has qualified for the Masters Drive, Chip and Putt Competition Sunday, April 2, in Augusta, Georgia.

Bell, who calls the Dalhousie Golf Club and Westwood Hills Country Club her home courses, will compete in the 12-13 year old Girls Division.

Bell will compete in the Masters event in front of a National Television audience.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

