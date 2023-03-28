Energy Alert
Sports complex committee to announce decision on construction firm

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A highly-anticipated project in Craighead County could take a big leap very soon.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Steering Committee for the Jonesboro Sports Complex heard from construction firms on what they think the project needs.

Chairman Kevin Hodges said both groups presented themselves well and seem like they will be able to deliver on the project.

Once a firm is chosen, the committee will be able to move forward and expect to be close to turning dirt by the end of the year.

“Once we get this decision made, we will get down into the weeds and determine what our facilities will look like what’s going to be in the building, and get started with it,” Hodges said.

Hodges added the most important step is making sure the committee stays on budget. The decision for a firm will be made on Thursday, March 30.

