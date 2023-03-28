THC gummies found in 4-year-old’s backpack

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of crayons and coloring books, police said a 4-year-old child had THC gummies in his backpack.

An employee of The Learning Center of Northeast Arkansas, 2808 Fox Meadow Ln., reported the discovery to Jonesboro police just before 3 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Officer Troy Ellison, who responded to the call, reported finding 14 THC gummies in the child’s backpack.

The report did not say where the child found the drugs.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.