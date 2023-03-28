Energy Alert
Valley View alum Katie Dreiling named OVC Pitcher of the Week

Valley View alum Katie Dreiling is a two-way standout for UT Martin softball.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KAIT) - A former Valley View Lady Blazer is having a stellar stretch in softball. Katie Dreiling was named the OVC Pitcher of the Week.

She appeared in four games for UT Martin and allowed 0 runs in 13.2 innings. Dreiling had 3 K in 3 shutout innings of relief March 22nd at Bellarmine. The two-way Skyhawk had 2 hits at the plate on March 25th and was the winning pitcher vs. Tennessee State. Dreiling pitched 2.1 relief frames, allowed 1 hit, and struck out 1. The junior recorded a hit on March 26th and pitched 2 shutout innings.

She did even more in the series finale vs. Tennessee State. Katie accounted for 3 of the Skyhawks 5 runs in a 5-0 victory. Dreiling had an RBI single in the 3rd and a two-run HR in the 5th. She was also the winning pitcher, tossing 6.1 shutout innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 walk, striking out 2.

Dreiling is hitting .317 this season with 2 HR and 8 RBI. In the circle, the Skyhawk is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA, recording 26 strikeouts.

