West Virginia guard Wynter Rogers commits to A-State women’s basketball

New A-State guard announced her commitment on Twitter.
New A-State guard announced her commitment on Twitter.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Little Rock native is returning to the Natural State. West Virginia guard Wynter Rogers announced her commitment to Arkansas State Tuesday afternoon.

While it will be a new team, the coach is certainly familiar to Rogers. Wynter is the sister of A-State head basketball coach Destinee Rogers.

Wynter played in 14 games during her redshirt freshman season at WVU, averaging three minutes per game. She shot 62 percent from the field, going 5-8, scoring 15 points in 42 total minutes.

She had a decorated high school career, being named Finals MVP as Little Rock Christian, coached by her dad, Ronald, won the 2019 5A State Championship. She had 22 points and 13 rebounds in that game. After the season, Wynter received an offer from Arkansas State.

The 5-11 guard averaged 19 points and over 10 rebounds a game throughout her high school career, getting named the 14th-best wing in the Class of 2021 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

