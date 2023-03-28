Women providing Easter clothes for NEA schoolchildren

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A women’s church group is on a mission to make sure less fortunate children around Northeast Arkansas will have something nice to wear this Easter.

Over 300 children will receive an Easter Bunny-approved outfit this year from the Church Women United group at Fisher Street United Methodist Church.

The Easter Sew-In project was established 43 years ago, and FSUMC has participated for the past six years.

Donations from the community allow this project to happen.

Treasurer Nina Hedger said they are still in need of clothes, with Easter being less than three weeks away.

“We need a little bit of everything,” she said. “We need dresses, hairbows, boys’ jeans, boys’ shirts, socks, and underwear for girls and boys.”

The group takes donations all year long to dress less fortunate children for Easter.

“We need 200 dresses a year, so it’s something we have to do all year long in order to meet the quota,” said Co-Chair Roberta Horner.

The group partnered with 14 schools across Northeast Arkansas to provide outfits for children that need them. School nurses and counselors give the ladies a list with names and sizes for those children.

Once the group receive the clothes, they take them to get dry cleaned.

Then they organize the outfits together and drop them back off at the schools so the children can take them home.

Girls get to take home an Easter dress in their size with a matching hairbow, and boys receive a pair of jeans and a collared shirt. Everyone gets a new pair of socks and underwear, as well.

Those interested in donating can drop off Easter clothes at three different locations in Jonesboro:

Fisher Street United Methodist Church, 301 N. Fisher St.

Magic Touch Dry Cleaners, 2605 S. Caraway Rd.

Magic Touch Dry Cleaners, 1800 S. Main St.

Cash donations are also accepted at FSUMC. For more information, call 870-932-4814.

