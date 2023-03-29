Arkansas State women’s bowling is #3 overall seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Set for a 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team is the No. 3 seed and will play Sacred Heart in its opening match of the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship as announced by the NCAA Wednesday afternoon in its selection show on NCAA.com

The Red Wolves enter the tournament with a 78-29 record and won the Southland Bowling League Championship last weekend to grab one of nine automatic qualifying spots. A-State meets Sacred Heart in match one of the Rochester Regional at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on April 7. The winner will face either North Carolina A&T or Medaille.

Joining the Red Wolves in the 17-team field are No. 1 seed McKendree, No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 4 seed Nebraska, Carthage, Duquesne, Fayetteville State, Louisiana Tech, Maryville, Medaille, Mercyhurst, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, Sacred Heart, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Youngstown State.

All regionals are double elimination except for the play-in match at the five-team regional which will be single elimination. Each round will consist of teams competing in a best-of-three match format, bowled in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pin fall; and best-of-seven Baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match play. The championship final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, April 15 on ESPNU.

