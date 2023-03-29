Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State women’s bowling is #3 overall seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Red Wolves earned their 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They held a watch...
The Red Wolves earned their 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They held a watch party Wednesday at The Social.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Set for a 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team is the No. 3 seed and will play Sacred Heart in its opening match of the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship as announced by the NCAA Wednesday afternoon in its selection show on NCAA.com

The Red Wolves enter the tournament with a 78-29 record and won the Southland Bowling League Championship last weekend to grab one of nine automatic qualifying spots. A-State meets Sacred Heart in match one of the Rochester Regional at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on April 7. The winner will face either North Carolina A&T or Medaille.

Joining the Red Wolves in the 17-team field are No. 1 seed McKendree, No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 4 seed Nebraska, Carthage, Duquesne, Fayetteville State, Louisiana Tech, Maryville, Medaille, Mercyhurst, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, Sacred Heart, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Youngstown State.

All regionals are double elimination except for the play-in match at the five-team regional which will be single elimination. Each round will consist of teams competing in a best-of-three match format, bowled in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pin fall; and best-of-seven Baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match play. The championship final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, April 15 on ESPNU.

All regionals are double elimination except for the play-in match at the five-team regional which will be single elimination. Each round will consist of teams competing in a best-of-three match format, bowled in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pin fall; and best-of-seven Baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match play. The championship final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, April 15 on ESPNU.

Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook or Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Instead of crayons and coloring books, police said a 4-year-old child had THC gummies in his...
THC gummies found in 4-year-old’s backpack
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Police lights
Rolla, Mo. man indicted and arrested for transporting minors for sexual activity

Latest News

Arkansas State women's bowler
Red Wolves Raw: Faith Welch & Maggie Thoma on women's bowling earning bid to 2023 NCAA Tournament
Former Buffalo associate head coach Jamie Quarles was hired Wednesday as Arkansas State...
Bryan Hodgson assembling coaching staff for 2023-24 A-State men’s basketball
Women's basketball and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Wynter Rogers commits to women's hoops, Baseball beats UCA
Big eighth inning propels Arkansas State baseball past UCA