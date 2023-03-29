Bane’s 31 points, late free throws lead Grizzlies over Magic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 31 points and made 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch as the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Tuesday night.

Bane’s free throws thwarted a last-minute rush by the Magic, led by Franz Wagner, who ended up with 25 points, including nine in the final 1:10.

Xavier Tillman had 20 points for Memphis, while Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points apiece. Jackson added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer, sat out the first night of a back-to-back with right thigh soreness.

Paolo Banchero finished with 24 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 for the Magic.

Orlando, which trailed by 23 in the third quarter, got the deficit to single digits early in the final period. Then a 10-2 run pulled Orlando within 105-100 with 38 seconds left. Bane’s free throws kept Memphis ahead for its seventh straight win.

Memphis led by as many as 22 in the first half, benefitting from the Magic shooting 37%. A dozen turnovers only added to the Magic troubles. Memphis would extend the lead to 23 in the third.

Goga Bitadze came off the bench for 11 points in the third to cut the Memphis lead to 87-73.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.