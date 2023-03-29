Energy Alert
Bryan Hodgson assembling coaching staff for 2023-24 A-State men’s basketball

Former Buffalo associate head coach Jamie Quarles was hired Wednesday as Arkansas State...
Former Buffalo associate head coach Jamie Quarles was hired Wednesday as Arkansas State assistant coach.(Source: Buffalo Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson is assembling the Arkansas State men’s basketball coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. We’ll update this post as announcements are made.

Jamie Quarles (Assistant Coach)

Jamie Quarles joins the Red Wolves after spending the last six seasons at Buffalo. He was associate head coach in 2022-23, Quarles served as assistant coach from 2017-22. Hodgson and Quarles worked together on the Bulls staff for two seasons.

The Georgia native was an assistant coach at Augusta from 2011 to 2017, he played for the Jaguars 2007-2008 squad that reached the NCAA Division II National Championship Game. Quarles began his coaching career in 2009-10 at the renowned Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

