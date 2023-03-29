Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro sales tax collections jump in March

https://talkbusiness.net/2023/03/jonesboro-sales-tax-collections-rise-more-than-14-in-march/
https://talkbusiness.net/2023/03/jonesboro-sales-tax-collections-rise-more-than-14-in-march/(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sales and use tax collections jumped 14.5% in March compared with last year.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, the city has collected $2.026 million in sales and use taxes this month. That’s $256,895 more than in March of 2022.

For the year, the city has collected $6.795 million already this year. That’s 9% ($562,242) more than the same time last year.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Instead of crayons and coloring books, police said a 4-year-old child had THC gummies in his...
THC gummies found in 4-year-old’s backpack
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Police lights
Rolla, Mo. man indicted and arrested for transporting minors for sexual activity
According to an initial incident report, officer Logan Mason responded to a call about a man...
Jonesboro police searching for pistol-whipping suspect
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat

Latest News

An ongoing federal drug investigation resulted in the arrests of several Arkansas suspects.
‘Operation Candyland’ leads to multiple drug arrests
Highways closed due to flooding
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Missouri’s Republican-led House on Tuesday voted to ban state government spending on diversity,...
Missouri House votes to ban diversity spending in government