Jonesboro sales tax collections jump in March

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sales and use tax collections jumped 14.5% in March compared with last year.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, the city has collected $2.026 million in sales and use taxes this month. That’s $256,895 more than in March of 2022.

For the year, the city has collected $6.795 million already this year. That’s 9% ($562,242) more than the same time last year.

To read the full report, click here.

