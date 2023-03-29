Jonesboro sales tax collections jump in March
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sales and use tax collections jumped 14.5% in March compared with last year.
According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, the city has collected $2.026 million in sales and use taxes this month. That’s $256,895 more than in March of 2022.
For the year, the city has collected $6.795 million already this year. That’s 9% ($562,242) more than the same time last year.
To read the full report, click here.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.