Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home

A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a woman’s home then barricaded himself inside.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a woman’s home and then barricaded himself inside.

According to a news release from the Brookland Police Department, officers were called to a house on Cole Drive Tuesday, March 28, around 10:30 a.m.

The victim told police she believed 46-year-old Keith Allen Thrasher was inside her home. The woman told investigators she had an order of protection against Thrasher.

“While on the scene, officers observed the windows in the residence were covered with blankets and cardboard,” Detective Dustin Norwood stated. “The victim advised that this was not normal, and she had not left the windows this way.”

Norwood said the exterior door locks appeared to have “been tampered with by something being jammed into them.”

Officers attempted to communicate with Thrasher, but Norwood said he ignored their attempts.

“Eventually, the decision to force entry into the home was made,” the detective said.

Once inside the residence, Norwood said officers discovered that Thrasher had “barricaded the exterior doors of the residence, restricting entry.”

Police arrested Thrasher and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of violating an order of protection.

