March 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a rather cold morning across Region 8. A Frost Advisory is in effect for some of our counties.

We will warm into the low-60s today with nice, sunny skies.

Clear skies tonight will let temperatures fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s again. We start to warm back up above normal Thursday as southerly winds return.

We will start to see the return of moisture. All eyes are on Friday. We have a MEDIUM RISK of severe weather for the afternoon and evening hours.

The greatest threat will be strong winds, but we cannot rule out a tornado or two and some large hail. The weekend looks nice, but next week looks very active.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Sparking career interests while in high school, a program setting students on the path to a future job. Maddie Sexton shares a student’s story about participating in the program.

The state of Arkansas alleges several social media companies mislead parents about their child’s safety on those platforms; we’ll look at the legislation Gov. Sarah Sanders would like to see in the state.

A fire department in Northeast Arkansas will soon have a new home after a tornado hit its old one on December 10, 2021. How much will that cost the city, and when will the project start?

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.