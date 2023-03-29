Energy Alert
MPD reports 90 homicides, 75 murders so far in 2023

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2023 has gotten off to a violent start in Memphis.

In 87 days, MPD has already recorded 90 homicides and 75 murders.

On Monday evening, crime tape surrounded the Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser as Memphis police investigated the city’s latest fatal shooting.

Police say a woman and teenager were killed.

The scene at Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street.
The scene at Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street.(Action News 5)

”People are frustrated,” said Walter Green, Friendship Baptist Church’s senior pastor. 

Green said the violence has shaken his community across town in Klondike as well.

He said his church is partnering with local schools, clergy and community resources to combat crime.

”Oftentimes, we say that it’s the police’s fault, the police is not doing enough policing. Well, as a church in this community, we also believe that we have a responsibility to give folks hope and that we have to partner with others to help them do their job,” said Green. 

So far this year, MPD reports 90 homicides and 75 murders.

That’s up from this time last year when the city recorded 65 homicides and 54 murders.

In his message, Pastor Green said he hopes this rally will be the first of many to speak truth to power in the Klondike community and across Memphis to combat violence and crime.

“I know once it gets warmer, we’re in spring, summer comes, guess what we’re going to have, more violence,” said Green. “And if we’re not doing something now, then we’re gonna sit around complaining later.”

MPD says as of Tuesday, there has been no arrest made in Monday evening’s double homicide.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

