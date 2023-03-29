‘Operation Candyland’ leads to multiple drug arrests

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT) - An ongoing federal drug investigation resulted in the arrests of several Arkansas suspects.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office-Eastern District of Arkansas, “Operation Candyland” focused on distributors of methamphetamine and cocaine in Lee and St. Francis Counties.

On Tuesday morning, March 28, law enforcement officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas State Police, First Judicial Drug Task Force, and the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following people who had been indicted on federal drug-trafficking crimes:

Eddie Bonner, 27, of Marianna on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Lance Hendrix, 39, of Marianna, on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Leonard People, 26, of Marianna, on one count of distribution of cocaine

Cedric Woods, 46, of Marianna on two counts of distribution of cocaine

Jeremy Buchanan, 32, of Forrest City on one count of distribution of cocaine

Two suspects, 28-year-old Alfred Bonner of Marianna and 42-year-old Clenton Wofford of Pine Bluff were already in custody on unrelated criminal charges.

Bonner is charged with drug conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. Wofford is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the release, many of the suspects were expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

