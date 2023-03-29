Student arrested after making threats toward school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said it arrested a student following an investigation into threats being made online.

According to the agency, on Tuesday, March 28, it was made aware of a threat on social media regarding a Valley View school.

Detectives were able to discover a student in the school district made the threats and was taken into custody.

The Jonesboro Police Department added there are no further active threats to students or the Valley View School District at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.