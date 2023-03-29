Suspect in Johnny Cash water tower shooting case found guilty

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas jury found a man guilty of shooting a hole in a water tower honoring Johnny Cash which resulted in a not-so-pleasant view for one town.

KARK reported on Tuesday, March 28, jurors found Timothy Sled guilty of a felony charge of impairing the operation of a vital public facility and first-degree criminal mischief.

The news of the shooting in Kingsland and pictures of the tower afterward went viral nationwide in May 2022.

