Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trumann moves ahead with plans for new fire station

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann is moving forward with plans to build a new fire station.

A tornado destroyed the fire station located on Main Street in Dec. 2021. Since then, the fire station has been left empty.

On Monday, March 27, the city approved a bond ordinance that will provide the city with $1.6 million for the new station.

This is on top of the $1 million the city already received through an insurance payout, according to mayor Jay Paul Woods, bringing the total for the total to $2.6 million.

Woods said the city was able to pass the bond ordinance without voters because the city won’t be taxing the citizens to pay the bonds back.

He added he did not want to propose a tax increase on the citizens who already pay 10.25% in taxes.

Instead, the money that will pay those bonds back will come from a franchise tax that is already collected by the city.

An additional franchise tax ordinance was passed on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

City Clerk Hunter Vick said the funds from that ordinance will be paid annually by Empower which will add more money to the franchise tax funds and the city will pay the bonds with it.

“It’s not going to be an additional tax, it’s not going to be a $30, $40 extra, it’s gonna come from what they give us through franchise, what they pay in franchise tax. The companies, not the citizens,” he said.

The city said it was previously waiting on a USDA loan but was told it could be waiting until September before even knowing if the loan was approved.

The city decided not to wait for that and proceed with the bonds. Mayor Jay Paul Woods said that any money left over after the station is built will go back to the bonds.

He added because it has already started architectural and engineering work, the city is ahead of schedule.

Work on the new building could start as soon as June.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash
Highways closed due to flooding
Instead of crayons and coloring books, police said a 4-year-old child had THC gummies in his...
THC gummies found in 4-year-old’s backpack

Latest News

Softball and Baseball beat Paragould
Greene County Tech sweeps Paragould in 5A East baseball and softball
Women's basketball and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Wynter Rogers commits to women's hoops, Baseball beats UCA
Blazers win
Valley View baseball sweeps Marion, Valley View and Marion softball split 5A East doubleheader
Red Wolves Pro Day
Arkansas State football hosts Pro Day: 7 Red Wolves work out in front of 12 NFL teams