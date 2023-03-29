Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Women focus on empowerment in the workplace at roundtable discussion

A look at some of the women who participated in telling their stories about being a female in...
A look at some of the women who participated in telling their stories about being a female in the workforce.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Empowering women in the workplace was the focus of Wednesday’s roundtable discussion at Arkansas State University.

On March 29, a group of women, many of whom have worked for the university for decades, talked about how gender has played a role in their professional careers.

Dr. Kellie Burford, an Associate Professor of History at Arkansas State, said she hopes this can get the ball rolling.

“When I was growing up, I was looking for female role models and I want to be that person for someone,” Buford said.

The women involved want to host more events like this in the future, saying it is important to talk about their role in the workforce and how they can continue to climb the ladder.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Instead of crayons and coloring books, police said a 4-year-old child had THC gummies in his...
THC gummies found in 4-year-old’s backpack
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Police lights
Rolla, Mo. man indicted and arrested for transporting minors for sexual activity

Latest News

O’Kean is a town of 192 people, though much more travel through the area daily.
Legislation to change how long trains block railroad crossings
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. & Texas leaders come together to address ‘public health emergency’ involving K2 overdose deaths
For some, a bachelor’s degree is not the only path to a successful career.
Program offers students hands-on jobs training