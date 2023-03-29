Women focus on empowerment in the workplace at roundtable discussion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Empowering women in the workplace was the focus of Wednesday’s roundtable discussion at Arkansas State University.

On March 29, a group of women, many of whom have worked for the university for decades, talked about how gender has played a role in their professional careers.

Dr. Kellie Burford, an Associate Professor of History at Arkansas State, said she hopes this can get the ball rolling.

“When I was growing up, I was looking for female role models and I want to be that person for someone,” Buford said.

The women involved want to host more events like this in the future, saying it is important to talk about their role in the workforce and how they can continue to climb the ladder.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.