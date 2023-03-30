Energy Alert
A-State announces new executive vice chancellor and provost

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the ASU System Board of Trustees at their next...
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the ASU System Board of Trustees at their next meeting.(Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/EDITED NEWS RELEASE) - Arkansas State University has a new executive vice chancellor and provost during a selection Thursday.

According to a news release, Chancellor Todd Shields selected historian Dr. Calvin White Jr.

“I am extremely excited that Calvin is joining our team at Arkansas State,” Shields said. “I am also appreciative of the incredible work our advisory committee put into finding the right leader for this pivotal role. Their enthusiastic support and feedback was that we should offer the position to Calvin. We cannot wait to welcome him to Jonesboro and to the Pack.”

The news release states White is the associate dean of humanities in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He joined UA in 2007 as an assistant professor, was promoted to associate professor in 2013, and has served in campus leadership roles including program director and department chair, as well as on strategic projects focused on budget preparation and oversight, assessment and accreditation, international education, fundraising and strategic planning.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the ASU System Board of Trustees at their next meeting.

For more information, click here.

