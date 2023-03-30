Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft

The Razorback guard hit the go-ahead jumper to boost Arkansas to the SEC Quarterfinals.
The Razorback guard hit the go-ahead jumper to boost Arkansas to the SEC Quarterfinals.(SEC Media Portal)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nick Smith Jr. is turning pro.

The Razorback guard announced Thursday morning that he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Smith appeared in 17 games for Arkansas, averaging 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist a night. The North Little Rock alum missed nearly 2 months with a knee injury.

Smith hit the game winning shot against Auburn in the SEC Tournament. His best Hog performance was a 26 point outing against Georgia in February.

Smith is projected as a 1st Round pick, he continues a trend of Hogs on the NBA radar under Eric Musselman. Isaiah Joe was drafted in 2020, Moses Moody in 2021, Jaylin Williams in 2022.

Nick Smith Jr. in NBA Mock Drafts

Bleacher Report: #9 overall (Magic)

NBC: #9 overall (Jazz)

The Ringer: #10 overall (Raptors)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A silhouette of Cash was put up on the 50,000-gallon tank to remember the artist, complete with...
Suspect in Johnny Cash water tower shooting case found guilty

Latest News

Thomas “Tee” Butters joins the Red Wolves as assistant coach after spending the last nine...
Bryan Hodgson assembling coaching staff for 2023-24 A-State men’s basketball
The Red Wolves earned their 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They held a watch...
Arkansas State women’s bowling is #3 overall seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament
Arkansas State head women's bowling coach
Red Wolves Raw: Justin Kostick on women's bowling earning bid to 2023 NCAA Tournament
Arkansas State women's bowler
Red Wolves Raw: Faith Welch & Maggie Thoma on women's bowling earning bid to 2023 NCAA Tournament