JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A morning crash is blocking a section of Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.

At 8:21 a.m. Thursday Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 confirmed a crash with injury on northbound Interstate 555 at the Washington Avenue exit.

Arkansas Department of Transportation said at 9:05 a.m., the crash involved two vehicles.

Crash reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

