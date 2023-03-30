Delta-8 ban bill causes stir in committee

ARKANSAS (KAIT/KNWA) - A bill that aims to ban Delta-8 products was debated on Wednesday due to concerns about its impact on children.

According to content partner KNWA, sponsors of Senate Bill 358, argue that the unregulated sale of Delta-8 products in gas stations poses a risk to minors.

Non-profit group Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) supports the ban, citing the lack of FDA approval for the products and potential medical risks.

However, some businesses and consumers spoke in favor of Delta-8, emphasizing its health benefits, including a mother whose son uses the product to alleviate symptoms of stage 4 cancer. Supporters of Delta-8 called for regulation, not a ban.

The bill’s sponsor, State Senator Tyler Dees, has pulled the bill for clarification after concerns were raised that the legislation might ban CBD products as well.

The bill is scheduled for further discussion in the House Rules Committee on Thursday at noon.

