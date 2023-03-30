Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge

The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged by the Benton County prosecutor with three offenses.(Benton County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) – The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged by the Benton County prosecutor with three offenses following his arrest on January 13.

According to content sharing partner KNWA, the arrest occurred after a deputy pulled Hutchinson over for speeding, driving 71 mph in a 45-mph zone. Deputies said they subsequently discovered a Glock 43 9mm handgun and a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, in the center console.

The deputy also noted that Hutchinson appeared to be slurring his words and had a strong smell of alcohol.

The charges, formally filed by Prosecutor Nathan Smith, include Possession of a Controlled Substance, DWI – 2nd offense, and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Crash blocked portion of Jonesboro interstate
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat

Latest News

Grammy-nominated rapper NF is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena with special guest Cordae.
NF to perform at Simmons Bank Arena
Nabholz Construction Corporation was chosen by the nine committee members with a 7-2 vote
Local construction company to build Jonesboro Sports Complex
(Source: WALB)
Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of severe weather, tornado threat
Annual Parkinson's Awareness Event
Midday Guest 3/30/23 - St. Bernards Parkinson's Awareness Event