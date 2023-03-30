Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) – The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged by the Benton County prosecutor with three offenses following his arrest on January 13.

According to content sharing partner KNWA, the arrest occurred after a deputy pulled Hutchinson over for speeding, driving 71 mph in a 45-mph zone. Deputies said they subsequently discovered a Glock 43 9mm handgun and a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, in the center console.

The deputy also noted that Hutchinson appeared to be slurring his words and had a strong smell of alcohol.

The charges, formally filed by Prosecutor Nathan Smith, include Possession of a Controlled Substance, DWI – 2nd offense, and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

