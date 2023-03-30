Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Crash blocked portion of Jonesboro interstate
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat

Latest News

A Craighead County resident and veteran had a touching reunion with the Craighead County deputy...
Veteran thanks deputy for saving his life
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: 1 shot at North Carolina college, campus closed
FILE - Pope Francis could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his...
Pope showing ‘marked improvement,’ could leave hospital soon
Pope Francis is being treated for bronchitis at a Rome hospital and responding well to...
Pope Francis in hospital for bronchitis infection
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened