Local construction company to build Jonesboro Sports Complex

Nabholz Construction Corporation was chosen by the nine committee members with a 7-2 vote
Nabholz Construction Corporation was chosen by the nine committee members with a 7-2 vote
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Steering Committee met this morning to vote and announce which construction company will build the new Jonesboro Sports Complex.

Nabholz Construction Corporation was chosen by the nine committee members with a 7-2 vote against Flintco Construction.

Sports-Plex Committee Chair Kevin Hodges said they think Nabholz was the better option because they are close to home.

“They’re local, so they’re able to contact us as we’re going through the construction process and even after we’ve built it,” Hodges said.

Hodges said construction will start later this year.

They expect several meetings this spring and summer with Nabholtz and the architectural design team Crafton Tull, which is based out of Little Rock.

When the complex will open is unknown.

“Construction is a greenfield,” Hodges said. “In other words we’ll be out in the open space, developing this building from the ground up, so putting a timeline on that right now would be a little premature.”

