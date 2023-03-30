March 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to partly to mostly cloudy skies, but it is warmer this morning than yesterday. We will warm into the upper-60s and lower-70s today as southeasterly winds return along with moisture.

All eyes are looking toward March 31.

We have upgraded a good portion of Region 8 to a HIGH risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon. We could see a few scattered showers in the morning, but the main event moves in tomorrow afternoon and evening.

I’m looking at a time between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Strong winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible. The weekend looks nice, but next week also looks active.

We are keeping an eye on all of it for you.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Safety at private schools amid the deadly shooting in Nashville Monday Maddie Sexton shows us how one Region 8 school protects its students.

“American Idol” contestant Marybeth Byrd joins us live in the studio at 6:30 a.m. You can watch “American Idol” Sunday at 7 p.m. on KAIT-ABC.

Several events take place today at Arkansas State University; we’ll tell you about them.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

