Much of area at high risk for severe weather Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Data is showing that severe weather will be moving into the area Friday afternoon.

“We are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to affect all of Region 8 Friday afternoon and evening.” said Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. “It is something we have been looking at and talking about for the majority of this week, but as we are getting closer to the event, I’m getting more concerned.”

NEW THIS MORNING: We have upgraded our risk for severe weather tomorrow.



⏰ Greatest threat: 3PM-10PM

💨 High wind likely

🌪️ Tornadoes are possible

⛈️ Hail possible



Much of the area has been under a medium risk for severe weather since Monday, but newer data is showing that the area is now at a high risk.

“We are expecting to see storms develop out in our western counties by 2pm-3pm and as they move farther to the east, the storms will have the ingredients to produce strong winds, some hail, and tornadoes,” he explained.

Best places to take cover are in an interior room with no windows. (Region 8 News)

Castleberry added that we will see some scattered showers during the morning, but those should not be severe.

The weather system should move out of the area and across the Mississippi River by 10 p.m.

Types of storms (Region 8 News)

