New fire station wastes no time getting up and running

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - After six months, construction is complete on a new state-of-the-art fire station in Harrisburg.

The project started back in Sept. 2022 and cost about $1.2 million, none of which was funded by grants. The station will lower the ISO rating of Harrisburg.

Mayor Justin Kimble said it’s also a great welcome to the town building.

“It’s wonderful to have it here it’s a beautiful addition to highway one coming into Harrisburg I think the community is excited about it I can’t wait to get it open,” he said.

The department is finishing up the kitchen and hopes to have all its gear moved in by the end of April. However, it will also keep its current station open for operation.

