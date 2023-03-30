NF to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Grammy-nominated rapper NF is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena with special guest Cordae.

The concert is happening July 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $49.50 to $69.50, plus applicable service charges. Please note that there is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Get your tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. General on-sale begins Friday, April 7, at 10AM local time on NFREALMUSIC.COM.

