NF to perform at Simmons Bank Arena

Grammy-nominated rapper NF is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena with special guest Cordae.
Grammy-nominated rapper NF is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena with special guest Cordae.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Grammy-nominated rapper NF is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena with special guest Cordae.

The concert is happening July 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $49.50 to $69.50, plus applicable service charges. Please note that there is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Get your tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.  General on-sale begins Friday, April 7, at 10AM local time on NFREALMUSIC.COM.

