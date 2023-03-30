Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. and officers were on the scene on the main campus. Police later tweeted that there was no active shooter on campus, but there was still an active investigation. They said there were no threats to other schools in the area.

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Darius Taylor, a Forsyth Tech student and employee of WXII-TV, told the station he was on campus when the school sent an alert warning of shots fired. He told the station his class immediately went into lockdown mode, turning the lights off and taking a seat against a wall. He said a professor locked all the doors and that he saw police respond quickly to begin clearing the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A silhouette of Cash was put up on the 50,000-gallon tank to remember the artist, complete with...
Suspect in Johnny Cash water tower shooting case found guilty

Latest News

Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
US agent Richard Visek, left, and delegation members, wait for judges to enter the...
Top UN court rejects Iranian bid to free assets frozen by US