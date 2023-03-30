Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Protect our kids’: Parents rally at capitol days after Covenant School shooting

Groups plan to voice their concerns to lawmakers as they head into session.
Flag flies at half-staff at Tennessee State Capitol
Flag flies at half-staff at Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three days after The Covenant School shooting took the lives of three children and three adults, people are demanding change.

Parents and their children are rallying at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday morning to advocate for stricter gun laws.

The group chanted, “Protect our kids!” and demanded for gun control. They met at 8 a.m. on the steps along Martin Luther King Boulevard across from Legislative Plaza. They then headed to the state capitol, where they plan to get to the second floor and sing.

Advocates plan to voice their concerns regarding stricter gun laws to lawmakers as they head to session.

Previous Coverage

Mothers rally as republican lawmakers call for hearings on 2 gun bills

3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

Mourners walk for Covenant shooting victims demanding change from lawmakers

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A silhouette of Cash was put up on the 50,000-gallon tank to remember the artist, complete with...
Suspect in Johnny Cash water tower shooting case found guilty

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of severe weather, tornado threat
Annual Parkinson's Awareness Event
Midday Guest 3/30/23 - St. Bernards Parkinson's Awareness Event
Valley View alum is OVC Pitcher of the Week
Valley View alum Katie Dreiling named OVC Pitcher of the Week
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the ASU System Board of Trustees at their next...
A-State announces new executive vice chancellor and provost
Have ways to get alerts on Friday
Much of area at high risk for severe weather Friday