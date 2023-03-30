School planning for safe prom amid severe weather threat

LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hillcrest School District is making plans to ensure students are safe at prom with the chance of severe weather ramping up.

It plans to have its prom on the evening of Friday, March 31, when severe weather is expected to impact a large part of the state.

Superintendent Mike Smith said they do have plans if the storms strike.

“We have been in contact with the venue about where they might have places for kids to go should an event happen. It’s not a safe room, per se, but it is an interior place that kids could go,” he said.

Smith said they are watching the forecasts and making plans.

“We are preparing just like we do for any other weather-related event because we don’t know specifically what time or anything like that,” he said.

The superintendent said the district will be constantly monitoring the situation as it plays out on Friday.

