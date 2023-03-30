Small earthquake detected in Randolph County, Ark.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was registered Wednesday evening in Randolph County.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on March 29 at 7:57 p.m.

The earthquake was centered 5.6 miles NNW of Ravenden Springs.

The USGS reported it occurred at depth of approximately 5 miles.

As of Thursday evening, no one has reported feeling the earthquake.

