Small earthquake detected in Randolph County, Ark.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was registered Wednesday evening in Randolph County.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on March 29 at 7:57 p.m.
The earthquake was centered 5.6 miles NNW of Ravenden Springs.
The USGS reported it occurred at depth of approximately 5 miles.
As of Thursday evening, no one has reported feeling the earthquake.
