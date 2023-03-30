Veteran thanks deputy for saving his life

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County resident and veteran had a touching reunion with the Craighead County deputy who helped save his life.

According to the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Team, the veteran – who was unnamed – requested to meet Deputy Cody Ladner again after he responded to his crisis call. The veteran wanted to personally thank Ladner for his actions the day of the call.

The team told their Facebook followers that Ladner had only received his CIT certification just a few weeks prior to receiving a call about a suicidal subject with a gun. He was the closest deputy to respond.

The reunion happened during a CIT class, where Ladner explained how the skills he learned in CIT helped him remain calm and de-escalate the situation.

The CIT Team was formed to help local law enforcement learn and understand situations involving mental health emergencies.

