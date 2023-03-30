Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Veteran thanks deputy for saving his life

A Craighead County resident and veteran had a touching reunion with the Craighead County deputy...
A Craighead County resident and veteran had a touching reunion with the Craighead County deputy who helped save his life.(Craighead County Crisis Intervention Team)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County resident and veteran had a touching reunion with the Craighead County deputy who helped save his life.

According to the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Team, the veteran – who was unnamed – requested to meet Deputy Cody Ladner again after he responded to his crisis call. The veteran wanted to personally thank Ladner for his actions the day of the call.

The team told their Facebook followers that Ladner had only received his CIT certification just a few weeks prior to receiving a call about a suicidal subject with a gun. He was the closest deputy to respond.

The reunion happened during a CIT class, where Ladner explained how the skills he learned in CIT helped him remain calm and de-escalate the situation.

The CIT Team was formed to help local law enforcement learn and understand situations involving mental health emergencies.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Crash blocked portion of Jonesboro interstate
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat

Latest News

The earthquake was centered 5.6 miles NNW of Ravenden Springs.
Small earthquake detected in Randolph County, Ark.
Nabholz Construction Corporation was chosen by the nine committee members with a 7-2 vote
Local construction company to build Jonesboro Sports Complex
Annual Parkinson's Awareness Event
Midday Guest 3/30/23 - St. Bernards Parkinson's Awareness Event
Nearly 10,000 people left Mississippi County in the 90s, according to Cliff Chitwood.
Mississippi County pushing to move forward, new housing planned