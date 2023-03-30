Energy Alert
Water system upgrades finally coming to Weiner

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - For years, many in the small town of Weiner have complained about the quality of their drinking water, but it should get better in the near future.

The city announced a project to upgrade its water system for the first time since it was built almost 50 years ago.

Citizens like Tammy Parker said the issues have ended up costing them more money daily because she is scared of it.

“I don’t drink the water, I get bottled water,” she said. “You don’t know what’s actually in it.”

Parker and others have complained about brown and hard water. Mayor Jeremy Kimble said he knows it has been bad.

“Hot water heaters are filled with white stuff, I’ve heard it called calcium, lime, I’ve heard it called everything,” he said.

Kimble was recently elected mayor and immediately began working with the USDA to take out a loan of $1.4 million to pay for the upgrades, which will be paid for by a sales tax approved in the last election.

While Kimble explained this is a high price tag, it was something that needs to be done.

“If you’re going to be in the businesses, you need to spend money to make money. Just like anywhere else, you have to update your house, your car, you have to put money into things, so we are excited about the project as a whole,” he said.

The project will take some time, as the city will start taking bids within the next couple of months. Once that is completed the construction will take around one year.

