Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman arrested after child tests positive for methamphetamine

A Batesville woman is behind bars and facing two felony charges.
A Batesville woman is behind bars and facing two felony charges.(Independence County Jail)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville woman is behind bars and facing two felony charges.

According to court documents, Tiffany L. Jones, 34, of Batesville, was arrested March 30 after the Arkansas Department of Human Services reported that a child was taken into their custody and had tested positive for methamphetamine. Jones now faces the following charges: Introduction of Controlled Substance into the Body of Another Person and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

To illustrate the seriousness of this offense, testing for methamphetamine cuts off at 100 pg/mg, but the quantity of the drug found the child’s hair sample registered at 1,594 pg/mg.

The Independence County Circuit Clerk said that Jones is expected back in court for an arraignment hearing on April 4. She is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it appeared the man tried to cross a low water...
Missing man’s body recovered from river
Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A Brookland man is being held on a $10,000 bond after police say he forced his way into a...
Man accused of barricading himself inside woman’s home
Crash blocked portion of Jonesboro interstate
Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old Valley View student on suspicion of making an online...
Student arrested for making school threat

Latest News

The view from Highway 1 of the new fire station in Harrisburg that was built in six months.
New fire station wastes no time getting up and running
The current Weiner Water Plant which has not seen an upgrade in almost 50 years.
Water system upgrades finally coming to Weiner
The school district plans to have its prom on the evening of Friday, March 31, when severe...
School planning for safe prom amid severe weather threat
Deanna Armstrong explained a county road grater came through not too long ago but is afraid...
Residents want long-term repairs made to Lawrence County road