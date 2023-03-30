Woman arrested after child tests positive for methamphetamine

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville woman is behind bars and facing two felony charges.

According to court documents, Tiffany L. Jones, 34, of Batesville, was arrested March 30 after the Arkansas Department of Human Services reported that a child was taken into their custody and had tested positive for methamphetamine. Jones now faces the following charges: Introduction of Controlled Substance into the Body of Another Person and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

To illustrate the seriousness of this offense, testing for methamphetamine cuts off at 100 pg/mg, but the quantity of the drug found the child’s hair sample registered at 1,594 pg/mg.

The Independence County Circuit Clerk said that Jones is expected back in court for an arraignment hearing on April 4. She is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

