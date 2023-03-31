Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-03 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard in response to severe weather Friday.

Part of Missouri has already started to see severe weather, and more severe weather is forecasted across the state into Friday evening.

“As areas across the state are already beginning to be impacted by severe weather, we want to ensure all necessary state resources are available if extreme disruptions and damage were to affect our communities,” said Gov. Parson. “While we pray for Missourians’ safety and that extensive response efforts will not be needed, state government must always be prepared. We stand ready to assist and urge all Missourians to heed weather warnings and to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The order is set to expire April 30, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Much of area continues high risk for severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders on Thursday called for cutting...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders, lawmakers call for $124M tax cut plan
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Salvation Army to help relief efforts in Arkansas, Tennessee following storms
Emergency crews help to restore power at Agricenter International
Memphis Agricenter suffers storm damage and power outage, warns public to use precaution
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne takes severe damage from storms, how you can help