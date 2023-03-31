Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-03 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard in response to severe weather Friday.

Part of Missouri has already started to see severe weather, and more severe weather is forecasted across the state into Friday evening.

“As areas across the state are already beginning to be impacted by severe weather, we want to ensure all necessary state resources are available if extreme disruptions and damage were to affect our communities,” said Gov. Parson. “While we pray for Missourians’ safety and that extensive response efforts will not be needed, state government must always be prepared. We stand ready to assist and urge all Missourians to heed weather warnings and to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

I have signed Executive Order 23-03, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and @Missouri_NG in response to severe weather. Parts of Missouri are already experiencing severe weather with more forecasted across the state throughout the evening. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 31, 2023

The order is set to expire April 30, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

