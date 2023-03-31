Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of threatening to kill utility employees

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Thursday, March 30, to...
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Thursday, March 30, to charge 48-year-old Billy Wallace with one count of terroristic threatening.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces a felony charge after police said he threatened to “kill everyone” at the power company.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Thursday, March 30, to charge 48-year-old Billy Wallace with one count of terroristic threatening.

According to court documents, a witness reported Wallace threatened to drive his vehicle through Paragould Light Water & Cable.

“I can get away with murder,” Wallace reportedly said. “I’m gonna kill every one of them if they turn my electric off.”

The witness told Detective Sergeant Jacob Higdon another person was present when Wallace made the threat.

Higdon said Wallace later made “incriminating statements” during a Mirandized interview.

Wallace is being held without bond awaiting a Mid-South Health evaluation. Stidham also ordered him to have no contact with PLWC or the witnesses.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of area at high risk for severe weather, schools closing early
Crash blocked portion of Jonesboro interstate
A Batesville woman is behind bars and facing two felony charges.
Woman arrested after child tests positive for methamphetamine
The son of former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, William Hutchinson III, has been charged...
Former Ark. Governor’s son facing felony charge
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

Much of area at high risk for severe weather, schools closing early
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Brookland sweeps Heber Springs in 4A North soccer doubleheader
Brookland sweeps Heber Springs in 4A North soccer doubleheader
The scene on East Raines Road in Whitehaven
MPD confirms 2 police officers, suspect shot near E Raines Road