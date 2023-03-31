Man accused of threatening to kill utility employees

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces a felony charge after police said he threatened to “kill everyone” at the power company.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Thursday, March 30, to charge 48-year-old Billy Wallace with one count of terroristic threatening.

According to court documents, a witness reported Wallace threatened to drive his vehicle through Paragould Light Water & Cable.

“I can get away with murder,” Wallace reportedly said. “I’m gonna kill every one of them if they turn my electric off.”

The witness told Detective Sergeant Jacob Higdon another person was present when Wallace made the threat.

Higdon said Wallace later made “incriminating statements” during a Mirandized interview.

Wallace is being held without bond awaiting a Mid-South Health evaluation. Stidham also ordered him to have no contact with PLWC or the witnesses.

